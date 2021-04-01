Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,372 call options on the company. This is an increase of 821% compared to the typical daily volume of 366 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Biocept in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Biocept alerts:

Shares of BIOC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 613,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Biocept has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.29. Biocept had a negative net margin of 237.01% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.