Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 8,771 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,701% compared to the average volume of 487 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

B&G Foods stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 53,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,542. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

