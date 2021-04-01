IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.89-8.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.53.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $193.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.00. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $199.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

