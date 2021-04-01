IRISnet One Day Trading Volume Tops $16.02 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $203.83 million and approximately $16.02 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00063414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.00330534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00087993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.69 or 0.00731952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00030880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,010,642,488 coins and its circulating supply is 973,062,340 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

