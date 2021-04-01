iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Boosted by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,657 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,980,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,855,000 after purchasing an additional 285,559 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,798,000 after purchasing an additional 229,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 609.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 781,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,493,000 after purchasing an additional 671,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.07. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.