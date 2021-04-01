iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,420 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.63% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 1,019.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYGH opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.49. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $87.94.

