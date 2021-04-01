iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the February 28th total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,963,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PFF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.40. 4,447,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,992,113. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $38.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,815 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824,107 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,600 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,631,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 777,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,329,000 after acquiring an additional 477,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

