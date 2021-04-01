iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,108 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $23,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,693.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 69,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 67,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.26. The stock had a trading volume of 128,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,457. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.60 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

