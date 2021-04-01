iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stock Position Increased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,065,000 after buying an additional 96,173 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 424.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $107.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.94. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.15 and a 12 month high of $108.56.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

