iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 403.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.94. 100,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,089. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.