Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Issuer Direct were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Issuer Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $21.93 on Thursday. Issuer Direct Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $82.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.14. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $139,444.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at $573,014.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.