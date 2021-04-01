Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,784 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in NIKE by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,472 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.63. The company had a trading volume of 47,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,964. The firm has a market cap of $210.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.44. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.16 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. HSBC upped their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.