Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

BA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $255.12. 89,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,730,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.24. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

