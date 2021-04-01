Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 3,834 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 460,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,906 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.28.

Shares of BYD traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.06. 3,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,947. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.81. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.