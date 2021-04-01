ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get ITT alerts:

NYSE ITT traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.67. 8,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,819. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in ITT by 175.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.