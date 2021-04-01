Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 372,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $40,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.13.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

