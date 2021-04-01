Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,874 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,887,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,546,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,853,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after buying an additional 43,419 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Shares of BATS:JPHY opened at $51.55 on Thursday. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28.

