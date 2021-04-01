Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 26,578 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $15,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $129.70.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

