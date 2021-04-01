Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 479,077 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.72%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

