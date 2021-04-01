Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 121,621 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,613,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 121,621 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $17,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 504,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 68,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 429,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,191 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 403,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,259 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

