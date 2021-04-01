Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 158,325 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,325 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,300,000 after acquiring an additional 100,999 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,330,000 after acquiring an additional 245,029 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $124.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.30 and a 200-day moving average of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

