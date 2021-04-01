Jayne B. Hart Sells 58,000 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,501,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after acquiring an additional 89,486 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,945,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,491,000 after acquiring an additional 184,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 242,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

