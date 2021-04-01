JCIC Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 158.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,001 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $356.50. 92,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,364. The firm has a market cap of $157.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $280.90 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.