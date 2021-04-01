Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €90.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €108.92 ($128.14).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €96.54 ($113.58) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €96.77 and its 200 day moving average is €84.65. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

