Jefferies Financial Group Increases Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Price Target to $12.00

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TNP. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

NYSE:TNP opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

