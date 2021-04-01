Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €27.50 Price Target at Independent Research

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €27.50 ($32.35) price target from equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €28.57 ($33.61).

Jenoptik stock opened at €25.60 ($30.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €14.03 ($16.51) and a 1 year high of €30.22 ($35.55). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

