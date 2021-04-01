Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $73.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.15.

NYSE JCI opened at $59.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

