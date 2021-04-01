Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JMPLY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $84.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $94.45.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

