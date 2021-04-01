JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €63.00 by Warburg Research

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JOST Werke presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.00 ($70.59).

JOST Werke stock opened at €54.00 ($63.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $804.60 million and a P/E ratio of 183.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.25. JOST Werke has a 12-month low of €18.84 ($22.16) and a 12-month high of €53.80 ($63.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

