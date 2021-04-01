JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €5.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.73 ($7.92).

LEO stock opened at €10.70 ($12.59) on Monday. Leoni has a 12-month low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 12-month high of €15.03 ($17.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

