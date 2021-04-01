JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $352.67 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $352,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in The Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 4,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $443,876.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $961,749.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,831,063. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $103.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $105.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.29 and its 200 day moving average is $93.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

