JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $379.22 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,984,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $379,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.19. 354,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,526,484. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Independent Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

