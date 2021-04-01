JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.57% of Royalty Pharma worth $304,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,074,938,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,798,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431,463 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $338,436,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,053,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,913 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $2,034,698.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $5,867,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,927 shares of company stock worth $12,596,199. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.20. 8,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,271. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

