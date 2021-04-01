JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of HRGLY remained flat at $$43.62 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 502. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit