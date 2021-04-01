JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of HRGLY remained flat at $$43.62 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 502. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.