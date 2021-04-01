JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 160,301 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,738,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160,301 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.94% of IHS Markit worth $335,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average of $87.96. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

