JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.