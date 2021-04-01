Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

TKAYY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,602. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

