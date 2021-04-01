K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) received a C$10.00 price objective from Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$12.25 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.35.

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

