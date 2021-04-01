Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,472.70

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,472.70 ($19.24) and last traded at GBX 1,468 ($19.18), with a volume of 12790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,446 ($18.89).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,354.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,227.72. The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.15.

In other news, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.44), for a total transaction of £2,670,000 ($3,488,372.09).

About Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.