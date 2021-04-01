Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12), reports. The firm had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

KNDI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $412.30 million, a P/E ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 2.34. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

