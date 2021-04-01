KardiaChain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.25 Million (KAI)

KardiaChain (CURRENCY:KAI) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, KardiaChain has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. KardiaChain has a total market cap of $216.50 million and $5.25 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KardiaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00063439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.00315483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00087029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.58 or 0.00713535 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00029598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KardiaChain Profile

KardiaChain’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,049,800,000 coins. The official website for KardiaChain is www.kardiachain.io . The Reddit community for KardiaChain is https://reddit.com/r/KardiaChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KardiaChain’s official Twitter account is @KardiaChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KardiaChain directly using U.S. dollars.

