KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.60. The stock had a trading volume of 342,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,633,643. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $239.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

