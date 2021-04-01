KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in KLA by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in KLA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of KLA by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $14.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $344.99. 12,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,311. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.89 and a 200-day moving average of $258.51. KLA Co. has a one year low of $125.56 and a one year high of $342.21. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

