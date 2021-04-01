KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $759.64. 1,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.90 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $719.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $680.95. The company has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

