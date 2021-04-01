KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.90. 153,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,809,540. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $86.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

