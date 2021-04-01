KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KDDIY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KDDI in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KDDI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of KDDIY stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. KDDI has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.11.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). KDDI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that KDDI will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

