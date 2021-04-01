Keith M. Mcgahan Sells 3,939 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 3,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $12,841.14.
NASDAQ SPPI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,039. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $483.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.51. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
