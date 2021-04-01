Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,272.22 ($42.75).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,989.50 ($39.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,975.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,857.67. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,090.57 ($40.38). The firm has a market cap of £69.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). Insiders purchased 559 shares of company stock worth $1,666,868 over the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

