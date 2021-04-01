KeyCorp Comments on American Campus Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for American Campus Communities in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43.

ACC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,125.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 38,297 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 60,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $59,528,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

