Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Position Reduced by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Kforce worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,093,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $5,829,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,052,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 79.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 94,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the third quarter valued at $2,984,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $254,331.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $49,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,049 shares of company stock worth $3,274,405. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

